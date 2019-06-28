New Details: Authorities capture wanted man with “meth-fueled attack squirrel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is gathering new details on the capture of a Limestone County man accused of possessing a "meth-fueled attack squirrel."

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, Mickey Paulk was taken in custody in Lauderdale County. Paulk’s run from justice came to an abrupt end at a dead-end barricade along Highway 72.

Law enforcement across north Alabama and southern Tennessee have been searching for Paulk for more than a week. The search turned into national news after a June 17 search warrant at Paulk’s apartment. That’s where the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they found the squirrel.

Deputies received tips that the squirrel was fed meth to keep it aggressive. Paulk disputed those claims in a video on Facebook, but that video led to more charges being issued by the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation as it is illegal to possess, sell or import wild animals in the state of Alabama.

Since the warrant was issued, the sheriff’s office says they have searched every corner of the Valley. A tip Thursday evening led detectives to Americas Best Value Inn and Suites in Killen.

After verifying Paulk was, in fact, staying there, detectives waited for him to appear. Just after 7:30, they said Paulk tried to leave on a stolen motorcycle. As Killen police got to the scene to assist in stopping him, he fled on the motorbike down an access road.

A quarter of a mile later, Limestone County deputies say he rammed the detective’s car and went down. When police searched him, they said they found a .45-caliber pistol in his waistband. What authorities didn’t find, was his “pet” squirrel he claimed to have reunited with.

He’s currently being held on several charges at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail totaling $6,500. If Paulk somehow makes bond in Lauderdale County, he will immediately be transported back to Limestone County to face charges there.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Paulk faces going back to prison for a probation violation on a previous robbery conviction.