Mississippi Lottery aims for Dec. 1 start of ticket sales

Posted 5:15 pm, June 28, 2019, by

Lottery Ticket Form (Image: MGN Online)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi Lottery could start selling scratch-off tickets Dec. 1.

The state’s lottery corporation announced the intended starting date in a news release Thursday.

The group also said it is seeking proposals from experienced vendors for lottery game products and services that allow for multistate games such as Powerball, and for instant scratch-off lottery ticket services.

The lottery director, Tom Shaheen, tells The Associated Press on Friday that the sale of tickets for multistate games could begin in 2020.

Mississippi had been one of six states without a lottery, and churches were longtime opponents of creating one. But as the state faced increasing problems with crumbling highways and bridges, lawmakers met in special session in August and voted to start a lottery to generate money for transportation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.