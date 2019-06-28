Missing Senior Alert issued out of Prattville

Photo courtesy ALEA

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Merriweather.

Mr. Merriweather is an 81-year-old black male. He is 6′ 2″ and weighs 150 pounds, and may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Mr. Merriweather was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white shirt, and a black ball cap on 10th Street in Prattville, Alabama around 2:20 p.m. on June 27th.

If anyone has information regarding James Merriweather, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208.

