Jefferson County officials need help locating missing woman
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins. Friends and family members call her Willoe.
Willoe is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Willoe is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.
Willoe was last seen in the Bessemer/McCalla area on June 17th, 2019.
Officials are concerned for her safety.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Willoe they are asked to call 205-325-1450.