Jefferson County officials need help locating missing woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins. Friends and family members call her Willoe.

Willoe is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Willoe is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Willoe was last seen in the Bessemer/McCalla area on June 17th, 2019.

Officials are concerned for her safety.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Willoe they are asked to call 205-325-1450.