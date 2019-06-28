Jefferson County officials need help locating missing woman

Posted 12:05 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, June 28, 2019

MARKA WATKINS, 20(JCSO)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins. Friends and family members call her Willoe.

Willoe is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Willoe is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Willoe was last seen in the Bessemer/McCalla area on June 17th, 2019.

Officials are concerned for her safety.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Willoe they are asked to call 205-325-1450.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.