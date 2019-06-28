× Huntsville police release photo of Dollar General robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police released a picture Friday of a man wanted for the robbery of a Dollar General store.

The man is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Countess Road on the north side of Huntsville around midday Tuesday.

According to police, the man came to the checkout and set a bottle of lemonade and a $20 bill on the counter. When the clerk opened the register, police said the man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The robber got the cash and the bottle of lemonade and ran from the store heading east.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Huntsville police at 256-213-4512.