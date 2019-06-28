Gillette recalls 87,000 units of razors

Gillette has recalled its Venus Simply3 disposable razors due to laceration and injury hazards.

The recall includes about 87,000 units.

The company reports the razor recall was due to a manufacturing issue that resulted in the misalignment of blades in the razor causing a higher risk for cuts during normal use.

The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors Lot numbers:

9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358
Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712

Stores sold this product nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Consumers should stop using the recalled razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 or online at www.gillettevenus.com.

