Daikin Spirit of America continues with round two

DECATUR, Ala. - Day one of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic did not disappoint; one golfer finished three strokes off the tournament record while another looked to three peat.

Now we move on to day two of the tournament.

Austin Gean was the leader after day one with a 64, which is seven under par, and came out of day two shooting one over par with a 72. Sam Murphy, one of the well known local competitors, was right on par in round two with a 71. Brooks Rabren, the two time Spirit champ, comes out of the day with a 67 after round two.

"My game plan for this golf course is keep it somewhere around even one over through six holes and then get after it," Rabren said. "The back nine is your opportunity you gotta take it deep on the back nine and if you make it around the front even or over par you've got a good chance to get it under on the back nine which I was able to do today."

The Spirit continues through Sunday, June 30 with the final awards ceremony set for 4 p.m. on Sunday.