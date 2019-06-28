× Boys & Girls Club hosts annual field day for children in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Children at the Boys & Girls Club in Huntsville made plenty of summer memories in the sun Friday.

Children jumped in moonbounces and slid on water slides. The field day gave children a chance to cool off in the summer heat.

The event was made possible thanks to many volunteers.

“It’s really special to get out in the community, and just to help out and just have a lot of fun. It’s just as much fun for us if not more than it is for the kids,” said Sophia Driggs, a volunteer at the field day.

The Boys & Girls Club hosts a field day for the kids near the fourth of July every year.