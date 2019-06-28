Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several significant announcements today marked a major step forward for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering is hailed among politicians as a big step to educate students in cyber-security and the cyber sector. Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey has been selected to serve as the first president.

"The opportunity to be able to almost build a school from scratch is kind of any educators dream come true. To get to do one of this magnitude and this importance is just an incredible opportunity," says Matt Massey.

University of Alabama at Huntsville's Bevill Center will serve as the interim location for the school while the permanent site is built at Cummings Research Park.

"We have rooms in a safe secure location. Ee have classrooms in that building and we have food services in that building so it's just like a school within itself," says UAH Spokesperson Ray Garner.

The idea is to plant the seed early to grow the workforce for some of the most in-demand jobs in North Alabama. The school's foundation received its largest contribution to date, a check from Redstone Federal Credit Union for $ 3 million.

"We are in a clear and present danger right now with cyber. Every industry, every individual and we realize that at our credit union and that's why we want to support this school," says Redstone Federal Credit Union CEO, Joe Newberry.

Leaders say Friday was just the beginning. There is still work to be done before classes start in August of 2020.