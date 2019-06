× Wreck causes delays on Highway 72 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Crews in Jackson County were asking drivers to avoid Highway 72 at the top of Woodville Hill after a wreck Thursday morning.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency posted photos of the wreck, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 near mile marker 125 in the Woodville area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Crews were asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours if possible.