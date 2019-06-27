U.S. Secretary of Labor visits the Rocket City to discuss grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Secretary of Labor, Alexander Acosta visited the Rocket City Thursday.

His mission was to discuss a $12 million grant to the Alabama Community College System.

He also visited AdTran and Dynetics to discuss expanding apprenticeship opportunities in the region.

In light of recent protests in Birmingham regarding minimum wage, Acosta shared his thoughts from a national standpoint.

"29 states have chosen to raise their minimum wage above the federal level, 21 have not. The beauty of our system is it allows states to set that minimum wage at what that state believes is appropriate to that state. We do think it's important to allow that flexibility on a local level," he said.

Alabama is one of the 21 states that have not raised minimum wage above the federal level.

