Sign banning guns near Flint River Bridge removed

GURLEY, Ala. - A WHNT News 19 viewer says he is concerned about recent signs that showed up near the Flint River Bridge in Gurley.

The viewer believes the sign will prevent him from exercising his right to defend himself while on or near the river.

The law says Alabama is an open carry state and the land near the Flint River Bridge is public property.

WHNT News 19 reporter Dallas Parker spoke with people near the river and they said they planned to ignore the sign.

According to section 13A of Alabama state code, only the state has the authority to make decisions regarding firearms.

The sign reading "absolutely no firearms allowed" was abruptly removed once WHNT News 19 started digging for more information.

Here's a timeline of events according to WHNT News 19's Dallas Parker:

Arrived at the Flint River bridge off Highway 72 East around 11:30 a.m.

Two signs were intact.

Left the Flint River area, drove to county commissioner Craig Hill's office Arrived at approximately 11:45 a.m. (second timeline post)

Commissioner Hill left shortly after. Hill's office said to contact the county attorney because they made the decision to place the signs.

Called county attorney's office and left a message at 11:53 a.m.

Commissioner Hill arrived back at his office at around noon.

Spoke with Hill (off camera) for nearly 10 minutes.

In that conversation, Hill implied that the signs may no longer be near the Flint River Bridge.

Drove back to the bridge and arrived at 12:16 p.m. the sign prohibiting guns had been removed.

That means within approximately 30 minutes of traveling between Hill's office and the Flint River,

the sign was taken down.