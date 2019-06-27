Sheffield theft investigation continues after burned remains are found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Police are investigating the case of a stolen truck taken this past weekend. Although the truck has been sort of recovered in an adjoining county, they still need to know who did it. Sunday morning, just after 2, surveillance cameras at a Muscle Shoals convenience store captured a stolen truck driving by. According to Sheffield police, the truck was taken from a York Terrace home just a few minutes earlier.

Detectives say the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was located days later in the Red Bank community of Lawrence County. The truck had been stripped of everything that could be sold for cash, and then to add insult to injury, the thief tried to set the truck on fire.

If you have any information for Sheffield police, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

You can give your anonymous information over the phone by calling (256)386-8685, send a detailed text message to 274637, or submit a tip on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tips are worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.