× Security enhanced ahead of Renaissance City Pride events

FLORENCE, Ala. – Hundreds of people will be gathering in downtown Florence this weekend for Pride Day. Although no specific threats have been made against the celebration, police are not taking any chances.

Barricades are standing by – ready to be deployed. Mobile Plaza will be the hub for festivities planned Saturday afternoon and into the night.

“Where we come into play is, we want to keep everybody who lives in Florence or visits Florence safe,” stated Deputy Chief Mike Holt.

Deputy Chief Holt is over field operations for the police department. He says they have already met with organizers of the events to discuss security. Additional police officers and the departments mounted patrol will watch over the area.

“A lot of the things we have in place you can see, and a lot of the things we have in place you can’t see,” explained Holt. “It’s that way for a reason, but we will have at least ten officers working an event like this.”

Deputy Chief Holt says those attending, play a big part in making sure everyone stays safe. Whether it’s an event this weekend, next week, or even a month from now, police say to always be aware of your surroundings – especially in large crowds.

“We always want people to do that. Pay attention to what’s going on around you; if something doesn’t look right, it may be nothing but it never hurts to let law enforcement know about it,” Holt said.

Whether it’s on the plaza, sidewalks, or during the march, Florence police say they will be ready to deal with any issues that may arise.

The Renaissance City Pride gathering will take place on Mobile Plaza on Saturday at 4 p.m. and continue with a parade through downtown Florence at 7:30.