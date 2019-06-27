RJ Farrell signs baseball scholarship with Alabama A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Playing college baseball has always been a dream for James Clemens first baseman RJ Farrell, and on Thursday afternoon he got to fulfill it, inking his national letter of intent with Alabama A&M.

Farrell had some out of state offers but ultimately decided to sign with the Bulldogs, meaning his family and friends will be able to watch him play. A big reason why he made the decision was that he wanted to be close to his mother who has suffered two strokes, with the most recent one coming 10 weeks ago.

"It really did help me, because, with everything that's going on with my mom and her health issues, I'm having to help my dad out with all the medical visits and stuff like that. So this has just been a blessing in my family," said Farrell. "Me and my family have gone through a lot over the years and just pushing me through travel ball, school ball just everything and I have to really thank them a lot for everything they've done for me over the years."