Inmate escapes from Montgomery job site

Posted 2:23 pm, June 27, 2019, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Corrections officials are looking for an inmate who escaped from his assigned work site.

Charles Marlin Harris III, 29, was last seen around 12:15 a.m. at his assigned job in Montgomery.

Harris is an inmate at Frank Lee Community Based Facility in Deatsville. Corrections officials said he is serving a 10-year sentence out of Etowah County for possessing an altered pistol.

Harris is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 205 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts and brown boots.

Anyone who has information about where Harris is is asked to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.

