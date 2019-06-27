Improper holding temperatures and cracked containers in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Golden Corral

4920 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 72

Violations:

Cracked containers and bins were found.

Bleach was stored on a lower prep table with food items.

Hot water was turned off at three hand sinks.

Paper towels were missing from one hand sink.

Cooked ham held under a heating lamp at 100°F.

Cooked chicken livers held on the steam table at 118°F.

A notice of intent to suspend was issued during the follow-up for not correcting the holding temperature for the ham. All other violations were corrected.

_____________________________________________

Waffle House

4896 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 83

Violations

Waffle iron cleaner was found on top of the ice machine.

Multiple food items were found being held at improper cold holding temperatures including: Cheese at 48°F Hashbrowns at 50°F Cut tomatoes at 50°F AND 40°F Chicken at 50°F Cut lettuce at 50°F



The waffle iron violation was corrected during the first inspection and the food temperatures were corrected by the follow-up.

_________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

JJ's Treats

432 Bass Cir NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 99

At JJ's Treats in Huntsville -- life is a piece of cake. Their location on Bass Circle is their first brick and mortar.

Owner Janis Hatcher serves scrumptious treats from zucchini bread to cheesecake brownies and sour cream walnut coffee cake. She says her red velvet is always a big hit.

We all know deciding on good things is tough -- so there are plenty of samples to help you choose.

What's in the case is a little different every day -- but Hatcher takes orders and always has great options to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Sandwiches will soon be available and she is also planning an expansion for more seating and operation space.

The sweetest part -- their near-perfect score of 99.