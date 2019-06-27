× Huntsville police warn of scam callers impersonating officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said Thursday a person has been calling businesses and impersonating Huntsville Police Department personnel in an attempt to scam people out of money.

The caller has called at least half a dozen businesses in the past several weeks and used the name of a specific HPD employee, police said. The caller then tries to solicit money from the business under the guise of using it for official programs like Shop with a Cop or for the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. The caller even offers an electronic copy of an FOP letter to make the call seem legitimate, police said.

The caller then asks for a contribution and tries to set up a meeting to get the money, police said.

So far, police said they aren’t aware of any businesses that fell for the scam.

Police said they will never solicit for money or make phone calls to collect fines or fees. Anyone who is contacted by someone claiming to be a member of law enforcement and trying to solicit money should call police at one of the following numbers: