Huntsville man killed in morning wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers said a Huntsville man died in a wreck early Thursday morning.

Jesse Clayton Spurlock, 30, was killed when his vehicle ran off Homestead Road and hit a tree around 4:30 a.m..

Troopers said Spurlock was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the wreck.