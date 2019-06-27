Huntsville City Council chooses new school board member to fill open seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council voted unanimously Thursday to elect Carlos Mathews as the new District 5 representative on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education.

BREAKING: council chooses Carlos Mathews @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 28, 2019

This comes after Pam Hill’s resignation, which took effect on May 24. Hill said during her resignation speech at a board meeting that she had been ill for some time and wanted to shift her priority to her grandchildren and family.

Since then, the Huntsville board of education has been waiting to learn who will serve her district on the west side of the city through the remainder of her term.

The law dictated that the city council would make the appointment. After an application period, Top 5 finalist decision made by committee, and interviews, the council considered the following candidates:

Carlos Mathews

Zara Broadenax

Angie Sandritter

JoAnn Perez

Chaundra Jones

Council members said they’ve been vetted, with a special emphasis on confirming that each truly lives in District 5.

The city council heard a presentation and then took nominations before voting this evening.

This is Carlos Mathews. Says he is glad. @whnt. pic.twitter.com/NpXnM7qCf5 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 28, 2019