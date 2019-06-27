× Huntsville apartments condemned after days without power

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People living in a Huntsville apartment building have been pushed out of their homes after being without power for days.

Signs were up on apartments at Park Point Apartments near Bob Wallace and Jordan Lane Thursday morning notifying residents that the building had been condemned.

Residents said a moving truck hit power lines and knocked out power to the building Monday afternoon.

Residents living in the apartments said temperatures had reached 115 degrees inside.

Huntsville police said they were notified Thursday morning of conditions at the apartments.

Officers said someone was paying for everyone living in the units to spend a night at a hotel.

