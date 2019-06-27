× Florence man arrested on shoplifting charges

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man accused of shoplifting was arrested by police.

On June 15th, officers say they responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Hough Road. After reviewing videos from an incident with loss prevention employees, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Jerry Lynn Rhodes on charges of burglary and theft of property.

Police say the video shows Rhodes leaving Walmart with items he did not pay for.

Rhodes had been banned from all Walmart and Sam’s stores and was trespassing at the time of this incident, according to the report.

Police say they arrested Rhodes on Wednesday, June 26th.