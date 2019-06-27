× Decatur Police to host free self-defense class for women

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is hosting a three-day Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) class for women.

The three training sessions will take place at the Decatur Police Training Center July 8th, July 9th, and July 10th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The class is free to attend and will be capped off at 20 attendees.

Attendees must fill out an information form and hold harmless form to register. These documents must be completed and turned in to the front desk of the Decatur Police Department by Monday, July 1st.

Participants are expected to attend all three sessions.

For more information, click here.

Attendees will be contacted by either Sgt. Atchley or Ofc. Bradley for confirmation.