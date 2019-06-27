Dave and Buster’s to bring 200 plus jobs to Huntsville

The 26,500-square foot Dave & Buster's is slated to open in Mid-City in August 2019.(RCP Companies)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dave and Buster’s is slated to open their new Huntsville location on Monday, August 19th.

The new location in MidCity will feature a delicious menu with chef-crafted food, innovative drinks, hundreds of fun arcade games, and a sports bar filled with HDTVs.

According to the Dallas-based company, they want to add 240 people to their team.  Dave and Buster’s is hiring both front and back-of-house positions, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more.

There is a range of different positions needed to operate the 26,500 square foot entertainment hub.

“Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top tier customer experience,” said Eric Drescher, the General Manager of the Dave & Buster’s Huntsville location.

Dave & Buster’s employees’ benefits: 

  • Dave & Buster’s offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions including medical, dental, vision and a 401k.
  • Dave & Buster’s offers a High Potential program, encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions.
  • Dave & Buster’s employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers upscale dining shows the biggest sporting events on massive television screens and is home to the hottest new games.
