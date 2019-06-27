Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic officially underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The top amateur golf tournament in the state is back here in North Alabama. The Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic is officially underway at Burningtree Country Club.

There's tons of talent competing in Decatur this week; 102 golfers from states such as Alabama, Texas, and Wisconsin just to name a few.

It doesn't matter if you're in high school, college or an adult, as long as you're not a pro you've got a spot in this tournament.

"It's a good field. There's a lot of guys playing college golf all over the place and then a couple of guys that are in their later parts of life that are great players and can compete," said Brooks Raburn, two-time Daikin Spirit champion. "There's no shortage of great players out here. It's a great golf course for me. I love the tournament, love the atmosphere of it, excited to get things going."

"There's a lot of good players. The field isn't as big as it was, but there's a lot of talent for sure," said Sam Murphy, one of the local competitors in this years' tournament. "It's awesome! This tournament has always been good with bringing in quality golfers. I think it's a big advantage growing up at this place and knowing the golf course as well as I do. Some of the pressure shots we have to hit, I've hit so many times and it helps so much for big-time moments."

Raburn is a two time Spirit champion and this year he's going for win number three, which is something no golfer has ever done at the Spirit.

WHNT News 19 caught up with him ahead of round one to see how he's feeling ahead of this weeks tournament and to see if he thinks he's got what it takes to win.

"I think I've proven that in the past two years. I definitely think that I have as good a shot as any. I'm just gonna go out and play my game, and kind of stick to the game plan I've put together for the golf course, and take each shot as they come, and just play some good golf, and see how it stacks up at the end of the week" Raburn said. "It's awesome everybody kind of knows who you are and is gunning for you and hopefully I can handle that pressure well. I'm just gonna go out there and try to put together the best 72 holes of golf I can and if it stacks up, then great, if not, I'll go out and give it everything I have. I'm excited to get things going and hopefully have another good year this year and just kinda build on all the stuff I did last year and the year before."

The Spirit continues through Sunday with the final awards ceremony set for 4 p.m. Sunday.