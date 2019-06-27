Crisis Services of North Alabama needs more volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When people are facing a crisis situation they can call Crisis Services of North Alabama. The non-profit is there to answer the phone and provide a listening ear and resources for the caller. But, in order to help people they need staff. The organization says they need more volunteers so that they can help more people in our region.

Becky Cecil is the development coordinator for CSNA and she says volunteers are the organization's lifeblood, "You know we really need volunteers to be here to answer phone calls to be that listening ear because we couldn't do what we do without them."

The CSNA is also able to take in calls from the National Suicide Hotline giving them the ability to help people throughout the country.

Volunteers are trained to work as counselors, which requires a little more effort than a quick information session. Volunteers must go through a 6-week training program where they attend training sessions two nights a week. The volunteers are then able to volunteer as often as every day or as little as once a month. The reason they are required to volunteer at least two times a month is so that they are able to retrain the skills needed to counsel those facing a crisis situation.

To sign up to volunteer you can call (256) 705-6766.

Those in need of help from Crisis Services of North Alabama can call the helpline at (256)716-1000 or 1(800)691-8426 and for anyone who may be contemplating suicide, the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1(800)273-8255.

Crisis Services wants people who know someone facing a crisis situation to know that they can call the helpline for information and resources as well.