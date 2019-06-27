Autism Society of Alabama hosting first ‘A+ for Autism Bash & Bands’ June 29 in Huntsville

Posted 12:57 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, June 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Gather your friends and family on Saturday, June 29 for the first A+ for Autism Bash & Bands.

Just bring your lawn chairs or blankets to Campus No. 805 and Butler Green Park from 12pm-6pm.

For $20 you can eat hamburgers and hot dogs, courtesy of Bubba's Silver Spoon Catering. Listen to live music and "go back to school" with a chance to win amazing prizes like passes to Rocket City Rover, gift cards to Rock N Roll Sushi, Arcadia Tattoo Huntsville, Offbeat Coffee Studio and more.

Proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Alabama. Click here to purchase your tickets.

