× 1 dead, 4 injured in three vehicle crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A 19-year-old died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Hwy 28.

Alabama State Troopers say William Ezekiel Lee of Hartselle was driving one of the vehicles and he died in the crash. The driver and two passengers of the second vehicle and the driver of the third vehicle were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 67 on Hwy 278, one mile east of Jones Chapel.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.