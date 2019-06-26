Young players get to work at Decatur football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Kindergarten through 8th-grade kids are getting to learn from Decatur High School football players and coaches at the Red Raider youth football camp, and the future of the program got to practice ball control, tackling, running plays and so much more.

Decatur head coach Jere Adcock says he knows how important these camps are at a young age

"We try to make it fun and teach a lot of fundamentals and get them connected with us," Adcock said. "You can go back and look at our youth our pictures of our youth camp over the years and you can see the kids that came they play quicker. They actually play quicker for us they play as sophomores a lot of times because we know that much about them and they're already a step or two ahead of everybody else when they get here."

Decatur seniors Harrison Marks and Cole Cagle remember attending these camps when they were young and know that these camps can really make a difference in your football career.

"Camps like this it's a great opportunity for kids to come and get some extra coaching by great coaches and people with a lot of experience so it's a great time for the kids to get better and have a little fun," Marks said.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the kids it's a lot of fun, but I mean it's kind of crazy to think that like it feels like yesterday I was out there," Cagle said.