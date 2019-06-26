Woman arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap children at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA – Police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to kidnap two children in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, according to WSB-TV.

According to a police report, 26-year-old Esther Daniels first tried to take a stroller with a child sitting in it from a mother in the atrium; the mother fended Daniels off.

Daniels was then seen on camera picking up another child from the same family before the father stopped her, WSB reported.

Officers responded to the scene, and Daniels allegedly ran toward another family in a “frenzied mental state,” according to WSB. She eventually calmed down enough to be taken to a hospital before being transported to the Clayton County Jail.

Daniels faces charges of kidnapping and obstructing an officer.