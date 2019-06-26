Thursday brings more heat, humidity and scattered storms

Huntsville topped out at 93ºF on Wednesday, and we’ll likely get back to that or even higher Thursday (and Friday) in between some scattered, hit-or-miss, spotty, pop-up thunderstorms. Did you get rain? For about 90% of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, the answer is ‘nope.’ Those who did get it got pounded:

The best chance of those unevenly-spaced storms comes over Northwest Alabama and Southern Tennessee thanks to a weak upper-air system that will stir up the atmosphere just enough to fire up some big boomers in the heat of the day.

Coverage of storms on Thursday (and Friday) is limited to spots here and there; in other words, the forecast is ‘right’ if we have storms within the area. It would be great if we could ‘know’ precisely which addresses will be impacted and what time, but that’s just not possible. Maybe one day, but not yet with the level of technology and science we have working for us.

Some of these storms can get heavy: intense lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds like this from near Birmingham on Wednesday…

Winds are WHIPPING with this storm in Homewood. Just lost power at my apartment. #alwx pic.twitter.com/sNONnlgSdB — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) June 26, 2019

Here’s the Baron Model simulation of rain distribution. Some get a lot, some get a little, but most get nothing:

-Jason

