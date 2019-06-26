Texas firm to build distribution center in southeast Alabama, 80 jobs expected

Posted 9:29 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, June 26, 2019

Ben E. Keith, a major food and beverage distribution company, plans to invest $100 million to open an advanced foodservice distribution center in Coffee County.(Office of Gov. Ivey)

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (AP) — A food and distribution firm plans to build a $100 million distribution center in southeast Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the Coffee County facility being built by Texas-based Ben E. Keith Co.

Al.com reports that the project is expected to create 80 direct jobs during the next five years.

Construction of the facility in New Brockton is expected to begin by December, with a scheduled completion date by December 2021.

New Brockton is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.