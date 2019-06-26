× Target aims to help teachers through back to school discount

Target is helping teachers as they go back to school in August by offering 15% off of select classroom supplies from July 13th to July 20th.

The discount is available for all teachers, including teachers in daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, and home schools.

To receive the discount, teachers must visit the “Teacher Prep Event” on Target’s website where they will be directed to a third party website to verify their eligibility. If someone is not able to validate their eligibility online, they can visit their local Target store.

The discount is available for the following items:

School supplies

Classroom storage & organization

Bullseye’s Playground

Pillowfort furniture

Food storage bags

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes

The discount excludes backpacks, electronics, lunch bags, trial/travel sizes, swim, sleepwear, Levi’s Red Tab, Fan Central, and clearance.