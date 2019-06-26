Siri, Alexa, and now… Mr. Monopoly?

Monopoly money is now a thing of the past.

Say hello to the new electronic banker of Monopoly, Mr. Monopoly.

Toy company Hasbro, creators of Monopoly, announced on Twitter that the newest edition of the game will not have its signature colored paper money. The game will instead have an electronic top hat in the center of the game board to manage all the financial transactions among players.

The traditional game mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags, will voice the virtual assistant and his new title is Mr. Monopoly.

Players can press one of four buttons on the top hat to identify themselves and then make verbal requests like “Pay rent on Pennsylvania Avenue,” “Build a hotel,” or “Buy Kentucky Avenue.” Mr. Monopoly will respond and move the money electronically.

According to an article by Business Insider, the new game is full of changes to the original game. Just to name a few, the new edition is for two to four players and has fewer properties on the board. There are also no utilities or railroads available to buy.

Mr. Monopoly might just be the game-changer you were looking for to spice up family game night.

Monopoly Voice Banking will be available to buy starting on July 1st but it is now available for pre-order for around $30.