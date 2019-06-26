× No swimming: Toxic bacteria afflicts Mississippi coast

MANDEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An outbreak of toxic bacteria is ruining some beach plans in Mississippi, where authorities are warning people not to swim or eat seafood from polluted coastal waters.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality released a list of closed beaches to news outlets. Residents shouldn’t even allow their pets to come in contact with water that has a greenish-blue hue.

The toxic cyanobacterium can cause rashes, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins blames fresh water entering the Mississippi sound. A New Orleans spillway has been open for a historically long time to relieve pressure on levees from the flooded Mississippi River. The freshwater influx is creating a dead zone without oxygen where marine life can’t survive.

Closed Beaches:

Pass Christian West Beach

Pass Christian Central Beach

Pass Christian East Beach

Long Beach Beach

Gulfport Central Beach

Lakeshore BeacH

Buccaneer State Park Beach

Waveland Beach

Bay St. Louis Beach

Click here for more information about the closed beaches.