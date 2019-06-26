New charges for wanted man with pet squirrel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - It's been exactly one week since WHNT New 19 reported on Limestone County Sheriff's Office executing a search warrant at a residence believed to be Mickey Paulk's.

According to Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Paulk is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

"Investigators are still following a lot of leads to locate Paulk," explained Stephen Young of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "They're sorting through the information that's coming in. Some of it valid and credible and some of it not."

Paulk also has a pet squirrel that was discovered during the drug bust.

Now the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation has officially issued a warrant for Paulk's arrest.

According to game and fish its illegal to possess, sell or import wild animals and they say Paulk's Facebook video with the squirrel is in incriminating.

But the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Paulk may not be the only person facing charges.

"There could be criminal charges associated with assisting a fleeing felon in hiding from law enforcement," he added.

The sheriff's office says they plan to continue to work to find Paulk and they're narrowing down his location.

"Currently we're investigating leads here in Alabama and in Tennessee. It's just a matter of time obviously but there's a lot of information to sort through," said Young.