Montgomery first responders can now grow facial hair, show tattoos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — First responders in one Alabama city are now allowed to grow facial hair and show tattoos while in uniform.

WSFA-TV reports the Montgomery Public Safety Department enacted changes to its appearance policy starting this month.

Previously, police officers and firefighters were required to be clean shaven and cover any tattoos.

Officer Silvetta Agosto says she wore long sleeves no matter the temperature outside to cover the ink on her arms. Now she can wear short sleeves on warmer days.

Sergeant Jarrett Williams has already grown a mustache and beard. He says first responders are restricted to one inch (2.5 centimeters) of groomed facial hair.

Williams says the changes could make the police department more attractive to prospective employees. He says the department is looking to fill 40 vacant positions.

