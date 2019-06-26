× Moe’s Bar-B-Q opens new location in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville is getting a tasty new addition.

Moe’s Bar-B-Que is opening a two-story restaurant at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Spragins Street. The new location will have two rooftop terraces and two fully stocked premium bars.

The Bar-B-Que venue will host live music on the weekends as well as trivia and bingo during the week.

The grand opening for the new location is Wednesday, June 26th, at 11:00 a.m.

Moe’s Bar-B-Que also has a location in Providence.