Huntsville Walgreens to provide free HIV testing June 27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — June 27 marks National HIV Testing Day. In an effort to keep you and others safe, select Walgreens locations across the country will provide free HIV testing tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens at 3997 University Drive in Huntsville will be participating.

In addition to offering on-site HIV testing, Thrive counselors will be available to answer questions and to provide information about HIV prevention and treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

