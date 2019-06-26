Humphrey’s Bar and Grill set to reopen Sunday with Microwave Dave Day benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After two months of being closed due to a fire that damaged the kitchen, Humphrey's is preparing to make a comeback.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the fire started on a grill in the kitchen. Managers said their upstairs offices saw a little damage as well.

Construction crews have been hard at work cleaning up the mess the fire caused and managers say there have been a few bumps in the road but they've come a long way.

This place was overwhelmed by a kitchen fire, then burglars broke in but managers say they are still standing and more determined than ever to get things on track.

The restaurant's Microwave Dave Day benefit concert has been in the works for months and it's happening Sunday.

Humphrey's employees have been working tirelessly to get things on track inside the popular bar and grill. They said community support has fueled them to work harder and they're hosting their first event this weekend.

"We think it's going to be great. We've had a lot of support from the city, the mayor, and the community," explained Jackie McGill, bar manager at Humphrey's.

"Everyone's been trying to do whatever they can to help us get back open again. I think it's kind of perfect that our first day back will be with Microwave Dave Day on Sunday."

After the fire, many employees and community members were devastated by the news. Construction has taken a little longer than expected. "It's been a lot, Downtown especially a lot of buildings are very old, so there was a lot of work that needed to be done. So we had to make sure everything's up to code and perfect," added McGill.

Managers say the kitchen still isn't ready for use just yet but they have a temporary solution. "Luckily, we already have a full service and staff food truck that we use for our catering with Humphrey's and The Bottle," said McGill.

McGill said they will use the truck to serve food Sunday and every day until they get the kitchen up and running.

"We've worked very hard especially over the last five years to grow sales and we want to keep doing that. Downtown's been very good to us, and we want to keep being good for Downtown."

The restaurant is hiring to make sure they are fully staffed and capable of providing the service they say people know and love.