Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in Huntsville is reopening and they’re hiring

Posted 9:57 am, June 26, 2019, by

Now Hiring Sign, A teal sign with text Now Hiring on a brick building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Are you looking for a job?

Humphreys Bar and Grill is reopening and they’re looking for staff.

The restaurant is hosting a job fair on Friday, June 28th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The employers ask you to apply in person but they also offer the option of applying via email through, info@humphreysdowntown.com.

The bar is reopening on June 30th for Microwave Dave Day.

Humphrey’s Bar and Grill closed on April 30th following a fire that destroyed part of the kitchen.

