× Decatur wreck victim’s name released

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have released the name of a woman killed Tuesday morning in a five-vehicle wreck on Alabama Highway 67.

Decatur police said Ramsey Williams, 30, was killed when an SUV hit her car on Point Mallard Parkway just west of Refuge Headquarters Road.

The SUV lost control and hit two pickup trucks before hitting Williams’s car head-on in the northbound lanes of the road.

The SUV driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon. Two children in the SUV with her, ages 1 and 4, also were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, police said.

The people in the other three vehicles had minor injuries, police said.

The wreck is still under investigation.