× Catch him if you can, Frank Abagnale coming to Huntsville for free presentation on avoiding scams

Huntsville, Alabama – Join AARP Alabama and the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama for a presentation by Frank Abagnale on how to spot and avoid scams. With imposter scams on the rise and one in five people losing money during the scam, this is a free opportunity to learn the dos and don’ts from an expert.

Frank W. Abagnale is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. His rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 45 years ago when he was known as one of the world’s most famous confidence men. His best-selling book, Catch Me If You Can, was later turned into a film of the same name, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Apprehended by the French police when he was 21 years old, he served time in the French, Swedish and U.S. prison systems. After five years, he was released on the condition that he would help the federal government, without remuneration, by teaching and assisting federal law enforcement agencies.

Abagnale has now been associated with the FBI for over four decades. More than 14,000 financial institutions, corporations and law enforcement agencies use his fraud prevention programs. In 2004, he was selected as the spokesperson for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA). He has also written numerous articles and books including The Art of the Steal, The Real U Guide to Identity Theft and Stealing Your Life.

The presentation will take place Thursday, July 18 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm at the Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive in Huntsville. The event is free but seats are limited and registration is required. You can find a link to register here.