Armed Forces luncheon celebrates Redstone Arsenal’s relationship with City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to celebrate the armed forces at the Von Braun Center Wednesday. Veterans were honored, as well as the ever-growing relationship between Redstone Arsenal and the community.

"The City of Huntsville was really born out of the relationship with Redstone Arsenal and the growth on the arsenal, which became the space program along with just plain military," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Lynn Collyar.

And whether we realize it or not, that relationship plays an important role in our every day lives.

"Huge economic impact for the whole area, huge cultural impact, school systems, everything, play a huge part because of what Redstone Arsenal brings to this community," Collyar said.

Guest speaker Gen. Gus Perna spoke of the importance of the military to keep the peace, while always being ready for war and remembering our past.

As our great city grows every day, Redstone Arsenal plans to keep up.

"There's room for growth in every relationship," Collyar said. "We just have great support, and it's financial, it's across the board support for what we do, but there's always areas for improvement."