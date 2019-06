The summer heat is here but it’s about to get a lot hotter.

Spicey nuggets are returning to Wendy’s on August 19th. The fast-food chain said in May that Wendy’s would bring spicey nuggets back if they got 2 million likes on their tweet. Wendy’s reached that goal in less than 24 hours.

The company on Monday made the announcement via Twitter with a thread of cryptic tweets.

August 19th — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019

Fans have been waiting for the return of the nuggets.