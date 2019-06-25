× U.S. Postal Service launches 2 new stamps to commemorate the 1969 moon landing

It’s been 50 years since America made a “giant leap for mankind” and the postal service is celebrating.

The U.S. Postal Services revealed two new stamp designs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which was on July 20, 1969.

One stamp features a photograph, taken by Neil Armstrong, of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the moon.

The second stamp, a photograph of the moon taken in 2010 by Gregory H. Revera of Huntsville, AL, shows the landing site of the lunar module in the Sea of Tranquility.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp art.

The stamps will be available starting July 19th.

