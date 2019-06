LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Limestone County.

Troopers said Timothy Brian Fairbanks, 48, was killed when his truck left the roadway along Elk River Mills Road, struck an embankment, and caught fire.

The wreck occurred around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Fairbanks was pronounced dead at the scene.