Police: Selma man fatally shoots brother over girlfriend

Posted 7:51 am, June 25, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been accused of shooting and killing his older brother in a dispute over a woman.

The Selma Times-Journal reports 50-year-old Edward Sanders was charged over the weekend and arraigned Monday in the death of his brother.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Sanders shot 57-year-old L.C. Sanders on Saturday because of an argument over Edward Sanders’ girlfriend.

The Selma Police Department says L.C. Sanders was found lying on the kitchen floor with a knife and gun wound when officers arrived.

A preliminary hearing is set for August. It’s unclear whether Edward Sanders has an attorney.

___

Information from: Times Journal, http://www.selmatimesjournal.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.