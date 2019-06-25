× MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Independence Day events throughout the Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – If you are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day, many North Alabama communities will host events.

WHNT News 19 has organized the list by counties so you can quickly find your event.

CULLMAN COUNTY

Fourth of July Fireworks – 416 County Road 385, Cullman, AL 35055 Smith Lake Park hosts a number of special events and festivals throughout the year, including a spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks show. The park also features tent and RV camping, a swimming pool, boat launch, miniature golf and more.

DEKALB COUNTY

Fort Payne Independence Day Celebration – The City of Fort Payne presents their annual Independence Day Celebration at the Sports Complex with food, music and the best fireworks show around. The celebration is July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Jam on Sloss Lake – Sloss Lake in Russellville hosts this annual event of food and entertainment to celebrate our nation’s birthday. This special event ends with a spectacular fireworks show!

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration – The tradition of an Independence Day festival and fireworks show at McFarland Park will continue this year. The July 4th event will include a musical performance by the local band Deja Vu for two hours before the fireworks show, which traditionally starts at 9 p.m. There will not be performances during the day, but vendors will be a the park all day.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Red, White & Boom – Athens Fireworks Show At the Athens Stadium (100 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens). No stadium seating. Viewable from adjacent properties including Central Church of Christ, Swan Creek Park, Athens Shopping Center, Athens High School. Please respect private property and traffic right of ways. Bring your camp chair, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the firework show after dark provided by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, City of Athens and Limestone County Commission. For more information: Athens-Limestone Visitors Center 100 North Beaty Street in Athens from 8:00AM-5:00PM, Monday through Friday or 256-232-5411.

– Athens Fireworks Show At the Athens Stadium (100 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens). No stadium seating. Viewable from adjacent properties including Central Church of Christ, Swan Creek Park, Athens Shopping Center, Athens High School. Please respect private property and traffic right of ways. Bring your camp chair, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the firework show after dark provided by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, City of Athens and Limestone County Commission. For more information: Athens-Limestone Visitors Center 100 North Beaty Street in Athens from 8:00AM-5:00PM, Monday through Friday or 256-232-5411. Fourth of July Celebration with Central Church of Christ (320 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens) with cornhole, food, live music and great viewing of the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show. Activities starting at 7:00PM. Free and open to the public.

(320 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens) with cornhole, food, live music and great viewing of the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show. Activities starting at 7:00PM. Free and open to the public. Fourth of July with Cultivate Church Athens (Athens Plaza 100 U.S. Highway 31 in Athens) with free Hot Dogs, Cotton Candy, and Soft Drinks during the Red, White & Boom Firework Show. Free and open to the public.

MADISON COUNTY

July 4th Celebration at U.S. Space & Rocket Center – Enjoy special, family-friendly patriotic activities during regular museum hours, 9 am to 5 pm. The Rocket Center will close at 5 pm, and there are no evening activities inside the park on July 4. Instead, the Center will launch its largest fireworks display ever at 9 p.m. For the safety of guests, the large fireworks display requires the closing of the parking lot in front of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, and very limited parking is available in the main lot. Visitors are encouraged to view the breathtaking, patriotic show from other areas in the vicinity of the Rocket Center.

– Enjoy special, family-friendly patriotic activities during regular museum hours, 9 am to 5 pm. The Rocket Center will close at 5 pm, and there are no evening activities inside the park on July 4. Instead, the Center will launch its largest fireworks display ever at 9 p.m. For the safety of guests, the large fireworks display requires the closing of the parking lot in front of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, and very limited parking is available in the main lot. Visitors are encouraged to view the breathtaking, patriotic show from other areas in the vicinity of the Rocket Center. Stars and Stripes Forever July 4th Celebration – Dublin Park – Madison Activities will be held throughout the day including inflatables, games, food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and finally, a spectacular fireworks display scheduled around 9 p.m. Handicap parking only at the park. All other parking will be at Bob Jones High School with free shuttle service beginning at 2 p.m. and ending after the fireworks display.

Activities will be held throughout the day including inflatables, games, food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and finally, a spectacular fireworks display scheduled around 9 p.m. Handicap parking only at the park. All other parking will be at Bob Jones High School with free shuttle service beginning at 2 p.m. and ending after the fireworks display. Village of Providence 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration – The Village of Providence will host a free Music in the Park event including one of North Alabama’s largest free fireworks shows. Fireworks begin after dark.

MARSHALL COUNTY

Guntersville Fireworks Show – Civitan Park Pier – Sunset Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976 –July 4 — 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

MORGAN COUNTY

Spirit of America Festival – The Spirit of America Festival, held annually in Decatur, Ala., has attracted thousands of families to the River City for one of North Alabama’s largest free fireworks show in honor of Independence Day. The spectacular fireworks show will launch at 9 p.m. and families can arrive earlier to enjoy the patriotic bike parade, to make a splash at the Point Mallard water park and visit all of our wonderful food and craft vendors.

Did we leave out an event? Let us know by emailing news.department@whnt.com and we will add it to the list.