Jonah Williams expected to miss NFL rookie season

Cincinnati Bengals' rookie offensive tackle and former Alabama football star, Jonah Williams, missed the final week of the Bengals' off-season with an undisclosed injury.

On Tuesday, the Bengals have announced the first-round draftee from Alabama has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum and likely would miss the entire 2019 NFL season.

Before his injury to his left shoulder, Williams was working as the first team left tackle on the Bengals offensive line. He joined the Bengals as the 11th overall player picked in the draft.